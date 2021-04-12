Young girl dies, 2 others hurt after crash with armored vehicle in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police have confirmed an 11-year-old girl died and two others were injured in a crash with an armored vehicle in west Phoenix back in March.

Officials say the crash happened on March 24 around 7:30 a.m. when officers responded to a crash involving a passenger car and an armored vehicle near 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

Detectives learned that a 2007 Cadillac, driven by a 29-year-old man, was heading down Thomas Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control and collided with an armored truck, driven by a 28-year-old man.

Firefighters responded and took the 29-year-old man and his two passengers, an 11-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl, to a local hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say the driver reportedly showed signs of impairment.

Police confirmed the 11-year-old girl, identified as Jia Montanez, died due to the crash.

The driver and passenger of the armored vehicle were not seriously injured and stayed at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the armored vehicle did not show signs of impairment, according to police.

An investigation remains ongoing.