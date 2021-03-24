2 kids and adult hurt in crash with armored vehicle near 87th Avenue and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — Three people, including two children, were hurt in a crash with an armored vehicle in Phoenix Wednesday morning.

The crash, which appeared to be a head-on collision, occurred near 87th Avenue and Thomas Road, around 7:30 a.m.

Phoenix Fire Department says three people, a 28-year-old man, a 15-year-old girl, and another young child, were in a sedan and were taken to hospitals in extremely critical condition.

The driver and passenger of the armored vehicle were treated at the scene.

Phoenix police are working to determine the cause of the crash.