Driver rammed by trooper, taken into custody near Loop 202 and 44th Street

PHOENIX — A woman is in custody after a trooper rammed her vehicle following an attempted traffic stop in Phoenix overnight.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials tell ABC15 the incident started when a trooper tried to stop a vehicle along Loop 202 near 44th Street late Sunday night.

The driver reportedly failed to stop and went the wrong way down the 44th Street ramp and a trooper rammed the vehicle in an effort to stop it. The trooper suffered minor injuries during the collision.

Another vehicle was also swiped by the suspect driver during the incident, causing some damage to that vehicle but no serious injuries to its driver.

A woman driving the suspect vehicle was taken into custody, DPS says.

Impairment is under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.