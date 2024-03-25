Wrong-way driver killed in crash on US 60/I-10 transition ramp

TEMPE, AZ — A wrong-way crash on the US 60 and Interstate 10 transition ramp in Tempe late Sunday night left one person dead.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred before 11 p.m. in the westbound lanes.

A wrong-way vehicle was headed eastbound when it struck another vehicle that was headed westbound.

The wrong-way driver died at the scene.

DPS says the occupants of the other car suffered non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.