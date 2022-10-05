Watch Now
Wrong-way driver killed in crash along Loop 101 near Thunderbird Road

Two other people were taken to hospitals for treatment
A wrong-way driver was killed and two others were hurt in a crash late Tuesday night.
Posted at 4:25 AM, Oct 05, 2022
PEORIA, AZ — A wrong-way driver was killed in a crash along Loop 101 in Peoria late Tuesday night.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash was reported just after 11 p.m.

A vehicle, reportedly headed northbound in the southbound lanes of L-101 at milepost 11 (near Grand Avenue), collided with another vehicle at milepost 13 (near Thunderbird Road).

Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The wrong-way driver was killed in the crash.

DPS did not say what led to the crash or whether impairment was a factor.

