Troopers stop wrong-way driver along L-101 near Cardinals Way overnight

GLENDALE, AZ — Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a wrong-way driver was involved in a crash in the West Valley overnight.

According to DPS, just after midnight, officials were alerted to a wrong-way driver who was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of the freeway near Cardinals Way.

The driver was reportedly traveling in the HOV lane for about two miles before it was located by troopers, who intervened by colliding with the vehicle in an effort to disable it.

DPS says the vehicle then struck the median wall and a passing car before stopping.

Both drivers were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, and no troopers were injured.

DPS says the driver of the wrong-way vehicle was arrested for aggravated DUI.