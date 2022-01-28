Two killed in wrong-way crash on Loop 303 near Bethany Home Road

A deadly wrong-way crash shut down a portion of Loop 303 in the West Valley Friday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred just before 4 a.m. along southbound L-303 near Bethany Home Road.

A wrong-way driver was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when it collided with another vehicle.

Two people died in the crash and another person was taken to a hospital, according to DPS. The names of the people involved have not been released but officials say they were all adults.

Authorities were alerted of the wrong-way driver by other drivers who called it in. DPS says the Flux Alert system, used to detect wrong-way drivers, did not alert them of the incident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It has not yet been determined if DUI is suspected.

Traffic is blocked in the area with southbound drivers being diverted off the L-303 at Bethany Home Road.