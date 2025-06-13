Woman, three children hurt in Friday morning crash in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman and three children are hurt after a crash Friday morning in downtown Phoenix.

Phoenix fire officials say they received a call for a multi-vehicle crash around 8:30 a.m. near 7th and Van Buren streets.

Firefighters arrived and found two vehicles involved in the crash.

A woman had to be extricated from her vehicle. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Three children were also taken to the hospital. They are all in critical condition.

It's not yet clear what led up to the crash.

