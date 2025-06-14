Human remains found at road construction site in Marana

MARANA, AZ — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating human remains found at a construction site on Twin Peaks Road near Silverbell Road.

According to a press release from PCSD, the department was notified on Thursday of possible human remains found during road construction.

The human remains were confirmed by Deputies from the PCSD Tucson Mountain District and the scene was immediately secured.

The remains were found during excavation work for a road widening project in Marana.

According to PCSD, preliminary information shows the remains were located on private land recently acquired by the Town of Marana.

During a press conference, PCSD PIO Angelica Carrillo said the remains have been there for over 20 years.

PCSD Homicide Unit Detectives are investigating and construction in the area has been suspended.

PCSD is asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.