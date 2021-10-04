Woman killed in crash near Central Avenue and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a 37-year-old woman has died after a crash near Central Avenue and Camelback Road.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Friday when an SUV rear-ended a sedan. A woman who was in the passenger seat of the sedan was seriously injured.

She was taken to the hospital where she was left in extremely critical condition. Police say the woman, identified as Andreanna Blaine, died Saturday.

The driver of the SUV, identified as 42-year-old Thaila Begaye, was arrested for impairment.