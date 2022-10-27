Woman killed in crash near 211th Avenue and Patton Road

WITTMANN, AZ — One person was killed in a crash in the Wittmann area Thursday morning.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred near 211th Avenue and Patton Road just before 8 a.m.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, including one that flipped off the roadway.

MCSO says a woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

This incident is one of two serious crashes in the Wittmann area Thursday morning. Multiple people were hurt in a crash near US 60 and 203rd Avenue.