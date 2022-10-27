Multiple people hurt in crash along US 60 near Wittmann

WITTMANN, AZ — A serious crash shut down a portion of US 60 in the far West Valley Thursday morning.

Arizona Department of Safety officials say two vehicles were involved in the wreck near 203rd Avenue.

It happened before 8 a.m.

Video from the scene showed a minivan with front-end damage and another vehicle that had rolled in the median.

One person was reportedly ejected during the crash and multiple people were hurt.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

Eastbound traffic was shut down during the investigation.