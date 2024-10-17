Watch Now
Woman hit by car near Scottsdale and Thunderbird roads Thursday morning

Area shut down due to investigation with no estimated time to reopen
A woman has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car near Thunderbird and Scottsdale roads Thursday morning.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The intersection of Scottsdale and Thunderbird roads is shut down after a crash left a woman with life-threatening injuries Thursday morning.

Scottsdale police say the crash occurred between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

See live video of the scene closure in the video player below:

The cause of the crash is under investigation and officers are on scene with a full closure of the roadway.

There is no estimated time to reopen the intersection to traffic.

