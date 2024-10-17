Woman hit by car near Scottsdale and Thunderbird roads Thursday morning

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The intersection of Scottsdale and Thunderbird roads is shut down after a crash left a woman with life-threatening injuries Thursday morning.
Scottsdale police say the crash occurred between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
The cause of the crash is under investigation and officers are on scene with a full closure of the roadway.
There is no estimated time to reopen the intersection to traffic.
🚨#TrafficAlert🚨— ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) October 17, 2024
Southbound Scottsdale Rd is CLOSED at Redfield & northbound is CLOSED at Dreyfus after a woman was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a pedestrian vs. vehicle collision at Scottsdale Rd & Thunderbird Rd. pic.twitter.com/66uSvrhgpl