Woman hit by car near Scottsdale and Thunderbird roads Thursday morning

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The intersection of Scottsdale and Thunderbird roads is shut down after a crash left a woman with life-threatening injuries Thursday morning.

Scottsdale police say the crash occurred between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

See live video of the scene closure in the video player below:

The cause of the crash is under investigation and officers are on scene with a full closure of the roadway.

There is no estimated time to reopen the intersection to traffic.