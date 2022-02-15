Woman dead, man jailed after high-speed crash on Loop 202 in Mesa

MESA, AZ — A woman is dead and a man is behind bars after a high-speed crash in the East Valley Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred along Loop 202 Red Mountain near Gilbert Road.

According to police paperwork, Rubios Banks was driving at speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour when his vehicle went off the road, hit an overpass wall, and began to roll.

MCSO

The passenger in the vehicle, identified in official documents as Kendra Van Dorn, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Banks was taken to the hospital where he said he used methamphetamine, cocaine and consumed alcohol earlier in the day.

Police documents show Banks said he was going "really fast" just before the crash.

He was booked into jail on a manslaughter charge.