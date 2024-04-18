Woman dead after possible DUI crash near Crismon Road and University Drive early Thursday

MESA, AZ — A woman is dead after a crash in the East Valley that may have involved drunk driving, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO officials say they were called to the area of Crismon Road and University Drive just before 1 a.m. Thursday for a reported crash with injuries.

When deputies arrived, they found two cars that had crashed.

A woman in one vehicle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She later was pronounced dead at the hospital.

That woman has not yet been identified.

A man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It's not yet clear what led up to the crash, but MCSO says the man is suspected to have had alcohol in his system.

The crash remains under investigation.

Two deadly crashes have been reported in the East Valley Thursday morning. An hour after this crash, another was reported near Williams Field and Recker roads in Gilbert.