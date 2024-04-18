Watch Now
Deadly crash closes intersection of Williams Field and Recker roads in Gilbert

The roadway is expected to be closed for at least a few hours
Posted at 4:37 AM, Apr 18, 2024
GILBERT, AZ — One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a crash early Thursday morning in Gilbert.

Gilbert police say it happened just after 2 a.m. near Williams Field and Recker roads.

Two vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

That person has not yet been identified.

Another person involved was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

It's not yet clear what led up to the crash.

The intersection of Williams Field and Recker is expected to be closed at least a few more hours as Gilbert police investigate the crash.

