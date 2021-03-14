Winter weather leaves drivers stuck for hours on Interstate 40 near Ash Fork

The latest winter storm conditions across Arizona left drivers stuck for several hours on Interstate 40 near Ash Fork overnight through Sunday morning.

The Arizona Department of Transportation reported extreme delays on Interstate 40 between Ash Fork and Williams just before 7 p.m. Saturday night.

WINTER STORM CLOSURES

State highways are closed due to winter weather or weather-related crashes:



- I-17 NB between SR 179 and Flagstaff

- SR 89A between Sedona and Flagstaff

- I-40 WB at milepost 159

- I-40 WB at milepost 159

- EXTREME delays on I-40 EB between Ash Fork and Williams

The closures remained in place as ADOT said a crash was reported on the interstate just after 4 a.m. leading to more closures.

5:10 a.m. UPDATE:

-I-40 WB closed at MP 130.

-I-40 EB, left lane closed at MP 133.

-I-40 WB, left lane closed at MP 174.

5:10 a.m. UPDATE:

-I-40 WB closed at MP 130.

-I-40 EB, left lane closed at MP 133.

-I-40 WB, left lane closed at MP 174.

We are sorry you are stuck. ADOT crews are working as quickly as possible to get traffic moving.

Drivers stuck on Interstate 40 took to Twitter to voice their frustrations over the road closures.

It's been 11 hours stuck on I-40 WB. This is the slowest crew ever to open the road. — Larz Schwartz

We've been here I40 WB Flagstaff since 8pm last night. Guys, this is irresponsible. I can't imagine families with small children without food, water nor blankets in their cars. There should be a plan to redirect traffic and get them off the road when things like this happen. SMH — Counselor_Ocampo

As of 1 p.m. Sunday, ADOT said traffic was starting to move along Interstate 40 near Seligman, Arizona as crews continued working to make roads accessible.

**UPDATE** It appears traffic is starting to move along on I-40 EB near #SeligmanAz. It may take a little while longer for things to clear out completely. #I40 #aztraffic



**UPDATE** It appears traffic is starting to move along on I-40 EB near #SeligmanAz. It may take a little while longer for things to clear out completely.

