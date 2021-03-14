Menu

Winter weather leaves drivers stuck for hours on Interstate 40 near Ash Fork

Arizona Department of Transportation
Posted at 1:20 PM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 16:20:37-04

The latest winter storm conditions across Arizona left drivers stuck for several hours on Interstate 40 near Ash Fork overnight through Sunday morning.

The Arizona Department of Transportation reported extreme delays on Interstate 40 between Ash Fork and Williams just before 7 p.m. Saturday night.

The closures remained in place as ADOT said a crash was reported on the interstate just after 4 a.m. leading to more closures.

Drivers stuck on Interstate 40 took to Twitter to voice their frustrations over the road closures.

As of 1 p.m. Sunday, ADOT said traffic was starting to move along Interstate 40 near Seligman, Arizona as crews continued working to make roads accessible.

