Weekend traffic restrictions: Valley freeways closed by ADOT include I-10, US 60, I-17 and L-303

The Arizona Department of Transportation has multiple construction projects going on this weekend that may impact your plans.
On its website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:
- Westbound Interstate 10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and 32nd Street near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 3) for I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound US 60 ramps to westbound I-10 and the southbound SR 143 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot and Baseline roads closed. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue closed. Broadway Road closed in both directions between 48th and 55th streets.
- Detours: Drivers on westbound I-10 can consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). Travelers heading to the West Valley can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near 59th Avenue. Drivers on US 60 can use northbound Loop 101 to westbound Loop 202. Motorists traveling to Sky Harbor Airport should allow extra travel time for detours.
- Note: Westbound I-10 off-ramp at Warner Road will be closed for several weeks from 10 p.m. Friday (March 31) to Friday (April 21). Consider exiting at Ray or Elliot roads.
- Southbound I-17 closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 3) for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Union Hills Drive and Bell Road also closed.
- Detours: Southbound I-17 drivers can consider detouring onto eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) and using southbound SR 51 as an alternate route to the downtown Phoenix area. Southbound I-17 traffic exiting at Greenway Road can detour to southbound 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond closure.
- Note: Northbound I-17 left lane (HOV lane) closed between Dunlap and Peoria avenues from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 3) for Valley Metro’s light rail bridge project.
- Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 3) for new interchange construction. I-17 on- and off-ramps at Loop 303 will remain open with access available from eastbound Loop 303 or to and from Sonoran Desert Drive.
- Detour: Consider using westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to reach westbound Loop 303 beyond the closure.
- Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) and Greenfield Road in Mesa from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 3) for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 202 ramps to westbound US 60 closed. Westbound US 60 on-ramp at Ellsworth Road closed.
- Detours: Consider using either stretch of westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways). Westbound US 60 drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using westbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue as alternate routes.
- Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane between Watson and Miller roads in Buckeye from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (April 1) for freeway widening project. Please allow extra travel time and consider exiting westbound I-10 ahead of the work zone and using alternate local routes.
- Note: Eastbound I-10 narrowed to one lane between Watson Road and Verrado Way from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (April 2).
- Reminder: Watson Road remains closed under I-10 for interchange reconstruction work. Be prepared to use detours.