Weekend traffic restrictions: Road projects planned along Loop 101, Loop 202

PHOENIX — Heads up, Valley drivers! There are multiple project areas where road construction crews will be working this weekend.
Here's what to know before you hit the freeways around the Valley, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:
- Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed at Val Vista Drive in Gilbert from 6 p.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday (March 8) for widening project. Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Cooper, Gilbert and Lindsay roads also closed.
- Detours: Eastbound Loop 202 traffic can detour along the off- and on-ramps at Val Vista Drive. Drivers also can consider alternate routes including eastbound Williams Field or Germann roads to travel beyond the closure. Note: Lindsay Road closed in both directions at Loop 202 from 10 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday (March 7) and from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 9).
- East- and westbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) off-ramps at 75th Avenue in the Northwest Valley closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Sunday (March 8) for widening project. Also: 75th Avenue closed in both directions near Loop 101.
- Detours: Consider exiting westbound Loop 101 at 67th Avenue and exiting eastbound Loop 101 at Union Hills Drive or 59th Avenue. Drivers who normally would use 75th Avenue near Loop 101 can consider alternate routes including 67th or 83rd avenues.
