WEEKEND TRAFFIC ALERT: Work planned on I-10, L-101, L-202 (Oct 22-25)

If you're planning to hit the roads this weekend, be aware of several closures and restrictions impacting traffic around the Valley.

Arizona Department of Transportation offered the following information about planned road work from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25

Westbound Interstate 10 closed between the State Route 51 "Mini Stack" interchange and Seventh Avenue north of downtown Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 24) for scheduled tunnel inspections. Southbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10 at the Mini Stack closed. Traffic using the westbound Sky Harbor Blvd (Airport's west exit) ramp to westbound I-10 will be limited to access to northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202.

DETOUR : Westbound I-10 traffic approaching the I-17 "Split" near Sky Harbor Airport can detour to northbound I-17 and reconnect with I-10 at the "Stack" interchange north of Van Buren Street. Note : State Fair traffic from the East Valley using westbound I-10 can use northbound I-17 starting near Sky Harbor Airport and exit to northbound 19th Ave to travel to the fairgrounds. Westbound Loop 202 traffic traveling to the State Fair can exit ahead of the I-10 closure (32nd or 24th streets) and travel north to use westbound McDowell or Thomas roads.

north of downtown Phoenix (Oct. 24) for scheduled tunnel inspections.

Westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Tatum Boulevard and Seventh Street in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 25) for lane striping. Northbound SR 51 ramp to westbound Loop 101 closed. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramps at 64th and 56th streets also closed.

DETOUR : Expect heavy traffic approaching Tatum Boulevard. Westbound Loop 101 traffic can exit ahead of the closure and travel south on 64th or 56th streets to westbound Mayo Boulevard, southbound Tatum Boulevard and westbound Union Hills Drive to reach northbound Seventh Street or Seventh Avenue. Westbound Loop 101 traffic exiting at Tatum Boulevard can travel north to westbound Deer Valley Drive/Road and return to Loop 101 via southbound Seventh Street or Seventh Avenue.

(Pima Freeway) in north Phoenix (Oct. 25) for lane striping.

Westbound Interstate 10 narrowed to two lanes between Chandler Boulevard and Baseline Road from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 23) for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Chandler Boulevard and Warner Road closed.

DETOUR : Drivers can use the westbound I-10 on-ramps at Ray or Elliot roads. Allow extra time for travel along westbound I-10 in this area.

(Oct. 23) for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Eastbound Interstate 10 narrowed to two lanes between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Chandler Boulevard from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 24) for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at Baseline and Warner roads closed.

DETOUR : Drivers can use the eastbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot or Ray roads. Allow extra time for travel along eastbound I-10 in this area.

(Superstition Freeway) (Oct. 24) for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between Thomas Road and I-10 in the West Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 24) for pavement improvement project. The southbound Loop 101 ramps to I-10 will be closed. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Camelback and Indian School roads also closed.

DETOUR : Drivers can consider exiting at Thomas Road or ahead of the closure before using nearby southbound routes, including 91st and 99th avenues, to connect with I-10.

(Agua Fria Freeway) in the West Valley (Oct. 24) for pavement improvement project.

Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane in either direction in areas between Verrado Way and State Route 85 in Buckeye from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 23) and from 7 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 25) for widening project.

DETOUR : Please allow extra travel time and use caution in all work zones. Note : Overnight restrictions along I-10 in either direction (narrowed to one lane) also are planned in this area from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights (Oct. 25-28).

in Buckeye (Oct. 23) and (Oct. 25) for widening project.