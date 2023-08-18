Weekend traffic alert: Expect fewer Valley construction closures this weekend

Arizona Department of Transportation crews will be working across Valley freeways beginning Friday through Monday morning. There are fewer projects than normal and weather could cause plans to change.
On its website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:
- Southbound Interstate 17 closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 21) for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Union Hills Drive and Bell Road also closed.
- Detours: Consider using eastbound Loop 101 to southbound State Route 51 and westbound I-10 to reach I-17 beyond the closure. Drivers on southbound I-17 also can exit ahead of the closure and detour on southbound 19th or 35th avenues.
- Eastbound Loop 303 closed between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 19) for new interchange project.
- Detour: Consider using northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to eastbound SR 74. Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 7 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 21).
- Detour: Consider using westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway.
- Note: Eastbound Loop 303 narrowed to one lane overnight between Lake Pleasant Pkwy and I-17 from 10 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 21).
- Northbound 32nd Street and southbound 40th Street closed between I-10 and Broadway Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 21) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Detours: Signed detour routes including Broadway Road to northbound 40th Street will be in place. For information about other weekend restrictions in the area please visit I10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Note: The eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 32nd Street is closed until September for construction. Consider using the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 40th Street.