Weekend traffic alert: 5 Valley freeway restrictions, closures to know about

Heads up, drivers! There are a few Valley freeway closures to know about as you head out this weekend.
Here's what the Arizona Department of Transportation website has listed as scheduled:
- Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 17) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound US 60 ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot, Baseline and Broadway roads closed. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue closed. Southbound SR 143 closed at I-10 (Southbound SR 143 ramp to westbound I-10 will remain open). Southbound SR 143 on-ramp at University Drive closed.
- Westbound I-10 Detour: Allow extra travel time. Westbound I-10 traffic can detour on eastbound US 60 to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and use westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 (and Sky Harbor Airport) beyond the closure.
- Also: Eastbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between 48th Street and Broadway Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 17).
- Note: Northbound SR 143 off-ramp at University Drive closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 16).
- I-10 narrowed to one lane in both directions between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and Riggs Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 15) and from 10 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 16) for pavement sealing (weather permitting). All ramps connecting I-10 and Loop 202 closed at times Saturday. Also plan for I-10 on- and off-ramp closures between Chandler Boulevard and Riggs Road on Saturday (I-10 right lanes will be closed).
- Detour: Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes, including Arizona Avenue/SR 587 in the Chandler area, to avoid I-10 work zones. Crews will work to reopen I-10 in sections as the work progresses on Saturday and Sunday.
- Southbound I-17 closed between Pinnacle Peak Road and Union Hills Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 17) for ongoing pavement improvement project. Southbound I-17 ramps to Loop 101 closed. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 will remain open.
- Detours: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes to enter eastbound Loop 101 before using southbound SR 51 to reach the downtown Phoenix/Sky Harbor Airport region. Southbound I-17 traffic exiting at Pinnacle Road Road can detour on southbound 19th or 35th avenues (expect delays).
- Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane in areas between Verrado Way and Watson Road in Buckeye from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 17) for widening project. Eastbound I-10 also narrowed to one lane between Watson Road and Verrado Way from 8 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 17). Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes.
- Note: Westbound I-10 off- and on-ramps at Watson Road to close for several weeks from 9 p.m. Friday to late November for interchange improvement work. Detours to or from westbound I-10 while Watson Road ramps are closed will be available via the Verrado Way or Miller Road interchanges.
- Ongoing city of Tempe closures of the eastbound US 60 ramp to southbound Loop 101 and the eastbound US 60 off-ramp at McClintock Drive are scheduled until late October for Tempe water line repairs. The ramp closures began Oct. 3 and are scheduled until Oct. 30. Earlier openings of the ramps are possible.
- Detours: Consider using southbound Rural or Dobson roads as alternate routes.