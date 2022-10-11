Tempe roads are set to close for the Ironman 70.3 on October 16

TEMPE, AZ — Several Tempe streets will be closed or restricted for the Ironman 70.3 on October 16.

According to the City of Tempe, road restrictions and closures have been identified, however, others could be put in place to address public safety concerns that could occur during the event.

The most significant closures are due to the three-lap, 56-mile bike course that stretches as far as Priest to McClintock.

CC: World Triathlon Corporation Ironman 70.3 Arizona bike course

It should also be noted that during the event closures, Orbit Earth will not serve the Tempe Transportation Center.

Additionally, Route 48 and Orbit Earth will not serve Tempe Marketplace.

Some of the most considerable traffic restrictions are listed below:

Rio Salado Parkway will be closed between Priest Drive and Mill Avenue.

All traffic exiting Loop 202 eastbound at Priest Drive will be required to turn south onto Priest Drive.

There will be no access to the Loop 202 eastbound on-ramp from Priest Drive or from Center Parkway.

All traffic exiting the eastbound Loop 202 at Scottsdale Road will be required to turn northbound onto Scottsdale Road.

Southbound Mill Avenue will be closed between Washington Street/Curry Road and Second Street.

Northbound Mill Avenue will be closed at Rio Salado Parkway. All northbound traffic must turn right onto eastbound Rio Salado Parkway.

Southbound Scottsdale Road will be closed at the SR202L. Local access will be provided to area businesses and residents south of the SR202L. All southbound traffic will be required to turn right onto westbound Rio Salado Parkway.

Northbound Hardy Drive will be closed between First Street and Rio Salado Parkway. Access to the Tempe Center for the Arts will be granted on a limited basis.

McClintock Drive will be closed in both directions at Rio Salado Parkway. All southbound traffic will be required to turn right onto westbound Rio Salado Parkway.

If you need to get a storefront on Mill Avenue, the City of Tempe recommends contacting the business directly.

