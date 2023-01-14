Weekend I-17 closures irk residents, invited by businesses

PHOENIX — For some who live and work along portions of 35th Avenue, they feel like when there are weekend closures on Interstate 17... the street becomes what some on social media have called “I-17 Junior.”

Michael Kiepke's home is about 100 yards away from 35th avenue.

It’s all quiet while he's plucking tangerines on Friday but he expects traffic in his neighborhood won't be as sweet, come this weekend.

“I've got soundproof windows, pretty much soundproof, so it's good,” he said with a smile.

While some who live nearby may be sour on the slated detour, some businesses invite added traffic.

“This sells like crazy,” said Atef of Luigi’s corner store pointing to inventory in a glass case.

Atef works at a corner store, after hearing what last weekend was like because of the detour, he expects business to heat up Saturday and Sunday.

“Saves you a lot of headaches of how do I get customers, how do I bring in people, If they're in here, you work on the next step of how do you sell to them,” he said.

Starting at 10:00 Friday night until 5:00 Monday morning, I-17 southbound will be closed between Greenway Road and Northern for the pavement improvement project.

One of the suggested detours is 19th Avenue or 35th Avenue.

ADOT also suggests taking Loop 101 or State Route 51.

Abel Hernandez lives off 19th... "I can't remember the last time the I-17 has not been under construction so they need to hurry up a little bit,” he said.

We took some of these concerns to the Arizona Department of Transportation which sent us this statement ahead of the scheduled closures:

ADOT works closely with all Valley cities when detours are needed, and we also emphasize the use of other nearby freeways when possible. We've recommended Loop 101 and SR 51 as alternate freeway routes while the I-17 pavement improvement project is taking place. While we will work with our partners to respond to concerns, 19th and 35th avenues are designated by Phoenix as I-17 detour routes because of their traffic capacity capabilities. We utilize law enforcement assistance and traffic signal adjustments to help during closures. The I-17 pavement improvement project is scheduled for completion by late this summer (2023).

Folks like Michael will avoid "I-17 Jr." as much as possible.

“I don't have to go that way so that part is good I guess,” said Michael.