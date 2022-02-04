Weekend construction work set to close or restrict some Valley freeways

ADOT crews have a few construction projects scheduled this weekend, including near Sky Harbor International Airport.

On their website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:

ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:

Eastbound I-10 closed between the I-10 “Stack” interchange and Seventh Street from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 5) for tunnel maintenance. Both I-17 ramps to eastbound I-10 at the Stack closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 19th and Seventh avenues closed. PRIMARY DETOUR: Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour on southbound I-17 starting at the Stack interchange and reconnect with I-10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Westbound I-10 closed between the I-17 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport and Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 6) for tunnel maintenance. Southbound State Route 51 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound Loop 202 ramp to westbound I-10 will remain open but traffic must exit I-10 at Seventh Street. The westbound Sky Harbor Boulevard ramp to westbound I-10 will remain open but traffic will need to exit to northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Washington Street also limited to travel to northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202. Southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport closed. PRIMARY DETOUR: Westbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure can use northbound I-17 to connect with I-10 at the Stack interchange (north of Van Buren Street).

I-10 narrowed to one lane in both directions between Verrado Way and Watson Road in Buckeye from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 5) and from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 6) for widening project. Please allow extra travel time and use caution when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Note: Westbound I-10 off-ramp and eastbound on-ramp at Miller Road closed until mid-March for reconstruction. Detours are in place via Watson Road and Yuma Road.

Westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to two lanes between Pima Road/Princess Drive and Tatum Boulevard from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 5) for pavement marking work. Westbound Loop 101 on- and off-ramps within the work zone will remain open. Please use caution in all work zones.

Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to two lanes between I-17 and Seventh Street and between 56th and 64th streets from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 6) for pavement marking work. Westbound Loop 101 on- and off-ramps within the work zone will remain open. Please use caution in all work zones.