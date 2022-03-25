Weekend construction to close I-10 in the West Valley and Loop 202 in the East Valley

Arizona Department of Transportation crews have a few construction projects scheduled this weekend that will close or restrict a handful of Arizona roadways.
On their website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:
- Eastbound I-10 closed between Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) and 75th Avenue in west Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 28) for pavement improvement work. Southbound Loop 101 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. Eastbound I-10 ramps at Fairway Drive, Avondale Boulevard and 99th Avenue also closed.
- DETOURS: Drivers on eastbound I-10 should consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including eastbound McDowell or Buckeye roads to travel beyond the closure. Note: Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane in areas between Verrado Way and SR 85 in Buckeye from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 28) for widening project. Allow extra travel time and consider local westbound alternate routes.
- Eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) closed between Priest Drive and Loop 101 in the Tempe area from 8 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday (March 26) for pavement maintenance. DETOURS: Alternate routes include eastbound I-10 to eastbound US 60 and northbound Loop 101 to travel beyond the eastbound Loop 202 closure. Local detours also will be in place.
- Westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) closed between Loop 101 and Priest Drive in the Tempe area from 8 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday (March 27) for pavement maintenance. DETOURS: Alternate routes include southbound Loop 101 to westbound US 60 and westbound I-10 to travel beyond the westbound Loop 202 closure. Local detours also will be in place.
- Westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to four lanes (right lane closed) between Hayden and Scottsdale roads in north Scottsdale from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday (March 27) for pavement maintenance. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Hayden Road, Scottsdale Road and Tatum Boulevard closed.
- DETOUR: Consider alternate routes including westbound Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard/Bell Road to reach other open westbound Loop 101 on-ramps (including 56th Street) during the weekend restrictions.
- East- and westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) off-ramps to State Route 24 (Gateway Freeway) in southeast Mesa closed from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday (March 27) for construction. Westbound SR 24 on-ramp at Ellsworth Road also closed.
- DETOURS: Alternate routes include exiting Loop 202 to eastbound Elliot Road and using southbound Ellsworth Road. Drivers on Ellsworth Road also can reach Loop 202 via westbound Elliot Road.
- Southbound I-17 narrowed to one lane at 16th Street from 3 a.m. to noon Saturday (March 26) for center barrier wall repairs. Northbound I-17 narrowed to two lanes at 16th Street.
- DETOUR: Allow extra travel time and consider using I-10 near downtown Phoenix as an alternate route. Note: I-17 also closed intermittently overnight near Seventh Avenue between 11 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday (March 27) for utility work. Expect brief rolling closures up to 20 minutes each time. I-17 ramps and frontage roads at Seventh Avenue also will be closed at times overnight. Allow extra travel time.
- 24th Street closed in both directions at the Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (March 26) for traffic signal work. Only right turns allowed at on- and off-ramps.
- DETOUR: Alternate routes include 32nd Street.