Watch
Traffic

Actions

Weekend construction projects to close a portion of Loop 101 again

items.[0].image.alt
Getty Images
PHOENIX - APRIL 5: Phoenix commuters drive on the I-10 Freeway during the morning commute to work April 5, 2005 in Phoenix, Arizona. A study recently released by the U.S. Census Bureau says the average American commuter spends 200 hours a year driving to and from work. In the Phoenix metropolitan area commuters average more than 224 hours per year or 9.5 days driving to and from work. On average 76 percent of all commuters drive alone. (Photo by Jeff Topping/Getty Images)
Phoenix Commuters Major Traffic Congestion
Posted at 9:45 AM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 11:45:38-05

The Arizona Department of Transportation will be back to work this weekend and once again, they will have their focus on Loop 101 in the northern part of the Valley.

On their website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:

  • Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Interstate 17 and Seventh Street in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Dec. 13) for deck joint sealing as part of widening project. Both I-17 ramps to eastbound Loop 101 closed. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramp at 27th Avenue also closed. Expect heavy traffic and possible delays, allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. DETOUR: Eastbound Loop 101 traffic can detour along the eastbound Beardsley frontage road to southbound 19th Avenue and eastbound Union Hills Drive. I-17 drivers can connect with eastbound Loop 101 by using eastbound Union Hills Drive or Happy Valley Road to Seventh Street.
  • Southbound Ellsworth Road closed at State Route 24 (Gateway Freeway) in southeast Mesa from 5 a.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 12) for freeway bridge construction. Northbound SR 24 also narrowed to one lane at the SR 24 construction work zone. DETOUR: Southbound Ellsworth Road traffic should use alternate routes including westbound Elliot Road to southbound/westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) before exiting to SR 24 to reach Ellsworth Road. 
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV