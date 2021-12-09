Weekend construction projects to close a portion of Loop 101 again

The Arizona Department of Transportation will be back to work this weekend and once again, they will have their focus on Loop 101 in the northern part of the Valley.
On their website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:
- Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Interstate 17 and Seventh Street in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Dec. 13) for deck joint sealing as part of widening project. Both I-17 ramps to eastbound Loop 101 closed. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramp at 27th Avenue also closed. Expect heavy traffic and possible delays, allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. DETOUR: Eastbound Loop 101 traffic can detour along the eastbound Beardsley frontage road to southbound 19th Avenue and eastbound Union Hills Drive. I-17 drivers can connect with eastbound Loop 101 by using eastbound Union Hills Drive or Happy Valley Road to Seventh Street.
- Southbound Ellsworth Road closed at State Route 24 (Gateway Freeway) in southeast Mesa from 5 a.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 12) for freeway bridge construction. Northbound SR 24 also narrowed to one lane at the SR 24 construction work zone. DETOUR: Southbound Ellsworth Road traffic should use alternate routes including westbound Elliot Road to southbound/westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) before exiting to SR 24 to reach Ellsworth Road.