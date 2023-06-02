Weekend freeway construction projects are back in the Valley

After taking the weekend off for the Memorial Day holiday, Arizona Department of Transportation crews are scheduled for a variety of projects all across the Valley once again.

ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:



Westbound Interstate 10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and 32nd Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (June 5) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound US 60 ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot and Baseline roads closed. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue closed. Expect heavy traffic and delays. Detours: Drivers on westbound I-10 can consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to travel beyond closure. Travelers heading to the West Valley can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near 59th Avenue. Drivers on westbound US 60 should consider alternate routes (due to closure between Mesa Drive and Loop 101). Motorists on westbound I-10 or westbound US 60 going to Sky Harbor Airport should use a detour and allow extra travel time. Note: Southbound SR 143 on-ramp at University Drive closed this weekend. 40th Street also closed in both directions between I-10 and Raymond Street. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at 40th Street closed. Use alternate routes. Ramp Closure: Westbound I-10 off-ramp at 40th Street closed for several weeks starting at 12:01 a.m. Saturday (June 3). Consider using the off-ramp at 32nd Street.



Northbound Interstate 17 closed between Thunderbird Road and Loop 101 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 5) for pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Dunlap Avenue, Peoria Avenue and Cactus Road also closed. Detours: Consider using northbound State Route 51 to westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) as an alternate freeway route to access I-17 beyond the closure. Northbound I-17 drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th Avenue.



Eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) closed between Priest Drive and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in the Tempe area from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 5) for pavement improvement project. Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramp via northbound SR 143 closed (to the eastbound Sky Harbor Boulevard on-ramp to Loop 202). Detour: Consider using eastbound I-10 to eastbound US 60 as an alternate freeway route.



Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Mesa Drive and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 5) for pavement improvement project. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Gilbert Road and Stapley Drive closed. Allow extra travel time. Detours: Consider using westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as an alternate freeway route. Drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using Southern Avenue or Baseline Road to help travel beyond closure. Reminder: Westbound I-10 closed this weekend between US 60 and 32nd Street. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue closed this weekend.



Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday (June 3) for new interchange construction. Detour: Consider using westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to travel beyond closure. Eastbound Loop 303 closed between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 from 7 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 5). Detour: Consider using northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to eastbound SR 74 to travel beyond closure.



Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane in both directions in areas between Verrado Way and SR 85 in Buckeye from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (June 3) and from 9 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday (June 4) for widening project. Allow extra travel time and use caution in all work zones.

