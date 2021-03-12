Weekend Construction (March 12-15): Freeway closures in north and east Valley

PHOENIX — There are scheduled freeway closures or restrictions for improvement projects in the north Valley and east Valley this weekend, March 12-15, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Here is ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory, as it appears on the official site:

Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between I-17 and Seventh Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 15) for widening project (pavement diamond grinding). North- and southbound I-17 ramps to eastbound Loop 101 closed. Eastbound Loop 101 ramps to I-17 (both directions) will remain open. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramp at 27th Avenue closed. Detour: Expect heavy traffic, delays and consider alternate routes. Eastbound Loop 101 traffic exiting at 35th or 27th avenues can detour on the eastbound Beardsley frontage road to travel beyond closure. Alternate routes include eastbound Deer Valley Road or Union Hills Drive.



North- and southbound Interstate 17 off-ramps at Happy Valley Road closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (March 13) for traffic signal work. Happy Valley Road right lanes closed near I-17. Northbound I-17 frontage road closed at Charlotte Drive (local traffic only). Detour: Plan ahead and consider exiting at Pinnacle Peak Road and using alternate routes to access Happy Valley Road.



Westbound State Route 24 (Gateway Freeway) on-ramp at Ellsworth Road (leading to Loop 202 Santan Freeway) in east Mesa closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 15) for dirt hauling operation. Detour: Drivers can use Ellsworth Road to westbound Elliot Road or use westbound Ray Road to northbound Hawes Road to access Loop 202. Note: Expect brief closures of Ellsworth Road near the intersection with SR 24 during overnight hours (7 p.m. to 5 a.m.) Sunday through Thursday nights until late June.



