Weekend construction focuses on the East Valley for roadwork

Heads up, drivers!
traffic car
Posted at 5:12 AM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 07:19:00-05

Arizona Department of Transportation crews will be back to work this weekend, closing and restricting the East Valley commuters

On their website, the agency listed the following projects:

  • Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between the I-10 interchange and Hardy Drive in Tempe from 3 a.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 14) for lane line striping work as part of I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Priest Drive open. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at southbound State Route 143 and Broadway Road closed. Eastbound I-10 narrowed to four lanes between Broadway Road and US 60.
    • DETOURS: Consider detouring on eastbound Baseline or Broadway roads to Priest Drive or Mill Avenue to travel beyond closure. Eastbound I-10 drivers in the downtown Phoenix area also can consider detouring on eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 to reach eastbound US 60. I-10 drivers in the Chandler/Ahwatukee area can consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 to reach eastbound US 60. Motorists on southbound SR 143 can travel west on I-10 before turning at the 40th Street interchange to enter eastbound I-10.
  • Westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) on-ramp at McClintock Drive in Tempe closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 14) for pavement maintenance.
    • DETOUR: Consider using westbound Rio Salado Parkway or Curry Road to Rural/Scottsdale Road to reach westbound Loop 202.
  • Westbound State Route 24 (Gateway Freeway) on-ramp at Ellsworth Road closed from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 12) for overhead sign work.
    • DETOURS: Drivers on Ellsworth Road can connect with Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) by using westbound Elliot Road to the freeway or using westbound Ray Road to northbound Hawes Road.  
