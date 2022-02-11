Weekend construction focuses on the East Valley for roadwork

Arizona Department of Transportation crews will be back to work this weekend, closing and restricting the East Valley commuters
On their website, the agency listed the following projects:
- Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between the I-10 interchange and Hardy Drive in Tempe from 3 a.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 14) for lane line striping work as part of I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Priest Drive open. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at southbound State Route 143 and Broadway Road closed. Eastbound I-10 narrowed to four lanes between Broadway Road and US 60.
- DETOURS: Consider detouring on eastbound Baseline or Broadway roads to Priest Drive or Mill Avenue to travel beyond closure. Eastbound I-10 drivers in the downtown Phoenix area also can consider detouring on eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 to reach eastbound US 60. I-10 drivers in the Chandler/Ahwatukee area can consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 to reach eastbound US 60. Motorists on southbound SR 143 can travel west on I-10 before turning at the 40th Street interchange to enter eastbound I-10.
- Westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) on-ramp at McClintock Drive in Tempe closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 14) for pavement maintenance.
- DETOUR: Consider using westbound Rio Salado Parkway or Curry Road to Rural/Scottsdale Road to reach westbound Loop 202.
- Westbound State Route 24 (Gateway Freeway) on-ramp at Ellsworth Road closed from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 12) for overhead sign work.
- DETOURS: Drivers on Ellsworth Road can connect with Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) by using westbound Elliot Road to the freeway or using westbound Ray Road to northbound Hawes Road.