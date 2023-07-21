Watch for multiple Valley weekend freeway closures due to construction

Making plans this weekend? Be prepared to detour around these weekend construction projects.
On its website, the Arizona Department of Transportation reported the following closures and restrictions:
- Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 101 and I-10 in Tempe from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 24) for pavement improvement work.
Detours: Consider using either stretch of westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways). Drivers also can consider using local alternate routes, including westbound Southern Avenue, Baseline Road or Broadway Road.
- Southbound I-17 closed between Pinnacle Peak Road and Loop 101 in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 24) for pavement improvement project.
Detours: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes, including southbound 19th or 35th avenues.
- Eastbound I-10 closed between I-17 (the "Stack') and SR 51 ("Mini-Stack") from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (July 22) for scheduled tunnel maintenance.
Detour: Eastbound I-10 will be detoured to southbound I-17 at the Stack and can reconnect with I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport.
- Westbound I-10 closed between I-17 (the "Split" near Sky Harbor Airport) and Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (July 23) for scheduled tunnel maintenance. Southbound SR 51 ramp to westbound I-10 closed.
Detour: Westbound I-10 traffic near the airport will be detoured to northbound I-17 and can reconnect with I-10 at the Stack interchange (north of Van Buren Street).
- Southbound Loop 303 closed between Indian School Road and I-10 in Goodyear from 8 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday (July 22) for pavement maintenance. Northbound Loop 303 then closed between I-10 and Indian School Road from 9 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 24).
Detours: Consider exiting ahead of either of these closures and using local routes including Sarival Avenue or Cotton Lane. Note: Closure schedules subject to adjustment due to progress with work.
- Eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between 32nd Street and Broadway Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Sunday (July 23) and from 8 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday (July 24) for bridge work. Allow extra time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely in all work zones.