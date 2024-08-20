Watch Now
WATCH: ADOT, drivers talk to ABC15 about new traffic pattern near Broadway Curve

New collector-distributor road opened on Monday, but road work continues
Extensive roadwork continues along the I-10 Broadway Curve but drivers are already experiencing more new traffic patterns following the recent opening of a new roadway in the area.
On Monday, the Arizona Department of Transportation opened a new westbound collector-distributor road that is supposed to “(reduce) the need for vehicles to weave between lanes and help keep traffic flowing on I-10.”

ABC15 covered the change last week ahead of its opening. Learn more about the roadway in the video player below:

Broadway Curve project: New portion of roadway opens to drivers next week

A similar eastbound road is expected to open this fall.

ABC15 talked with ADOT officials on Tuesday to get an update on how the new roadway is working so far and how drivers are feeling about the changes. Watch the report in the main video player at the top of this story.

Learn more about the new collector-distributor road and get answers to common Broadway Curve driving questions here.

ADOT also has an informational page about the ongoing Broadway Curve Improvement Project here.

