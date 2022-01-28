Video: Phoenix officers save man from burning car

PHOENIX — A dramatic rescue was caught on Phoenix police body cameras after a car hit a power pole and caught on fire.

This all unfolded Wednesday, near 31st Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

Officers Rachel Fernandez and Jessica Hunting say this rescue felt like a scene out of a movie, adding they're just thankful they were able to save a life.

“Anybody inside?” Officer Hunting could be heard saying, as she approached the fiery car.

Adrenaline was pumping when both officers jumped out of their patrol car, immediately springing into action.

“C’mon sir…c’mon…” said Officer Hunting in the body-cam video.

They both worked quickly and as a team to pull a man, who was unconscious, out of the burning car.

“One, two, three…” could be heard as the officers pulled the man out of the car, getting him to safety.

While this was happening, the car was still on fire.

Officers attempted to douse the blaze with an extinguisher, but the flames kept spreading.

“And I don’t know, you know, how long we have until this car could possibly cause an explosion,” said Officer Fernandez, who has been with the Phoenix Police Department for nearly one year.

Though, their focus:

“I just need to get this guy out,” said Officer Hunting, who has been with the Phoenix Police Department for almost three years.

“And if I get hurt in the process, it doesn’t matter,” added Officer Fernandez.

Once the man was out, Officer Hunting rendered aid.

“I did a sternum rub to the chest and he finally woke up,” she said.

They also called on medical and fire to come and help.

“We’re going to get it done, and we’re going to make sure everybody else is good,” said Officer Fernandez.

Which is exactly what they did, sustaining cuts from the broken glass, bruises on their knees, and inhaling smoke along the way.

When officers had some time to breathe and reflect, it finally sunk in that they saved someone.

“Wow, that really just happened. It was our first time riding together. It was definitely going to be the day to remember,” said Officer Hunting.

Now, they're being hailed heroes by the community for their bravery.

“This is abnormal for a lot of people, but for us, it’s just a normal day,” said Officer Fernandez.

“I did my job and now I’m ready for the next call,” added Officer Hunting.

The driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The Phoenix Police Department is still looking into what caused the crash.