VIDEO: Large truck hit by light rail train that ran red light, per Mesa PD

MESA, AZ — Mesa police have released surveillance video showing a crash involving a light rail train and a large truck in Mesa on January 3.

Mesa Police Department officials say the crash occurred near Robson and Main Street and the train ran a red light.

The train was knocked off the rails due to the impact of the crash and the driver of the train suffered minor injuries. Police say all of the passengers were able to escape without injury, however, the train's operator was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons.