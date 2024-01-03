Large truck and light rail train involved in crash in Mesa

MESA, AZ — A light rail operator suffered minor injuries after a crash involving a light rail train and a large truck in Mesa on Wednesday morning.

Mesa Police Department officials say the crash occurred near Robson and Main Street.

The train was knocked off the rails due to the impact of the crash and the driver of the train was also injured.

Police say all of the passengers on the train were able to escape without injury.

Main Street is expected to be shut down from Country Club Drive to MacDonald until the crash is cleared. Light rail travel is also impacted by the crash.

Service Alert: Due to a collision at Robson and Main St, trains cannot travel between the Country Club/Main St and Mesa Dr/Main St stations. At this time we recommend riders use bus route 40 to travel between these stations. #vmservice — Valley Metro (@valleymetro) January 3, 2024

The cause of the crash and further details have not yet been released.