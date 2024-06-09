VIDEO: Dash camera captures close call with wrong-way driver on Loop 101

A wrong-way driver is in custody after an incident on Loop 101 early Sunday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say dispatchers received multiple calls about a wrong-way driver headed northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic just after 1 a.m.

An ABC15 viewer emailed a video showing the wrong-way driver nearly hitting a woman's vehicle around 1:15 a.m.

"My wife was heading home (and) almost crashed into this wrong-way driving vehicle," the viewer told us.

See the scary moments captured on the dash camera in the video player above.

DPS says the driver was taken into custody along the freeway near Grand Avenue.

Fortunately, no crashes or injuries were reported during this incident.