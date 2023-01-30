Valley freeway construction closures will take a 'time out' amid Super Bowl festivities

The Arizona Department of Transportation says they will put a pause on closures on Valley freeways leading up to the Super Bowl.

In a press release, ADOT said "work will continue but restrictions limited with special event traffic in mind."

The department will limit those large-scale closures from February 1 - February 15.

“We don’t want fans, volunteers and workers to be sidelined in getting to where they need or want to be during the events ahead of the big game,” said ADOT Central District Administrator Randy Everett in the release. “Our teams can focus on work away from the pavement. But whether you’re a visitor or local resident, we want to avoid conflicts with our ongoing improvement projects.”

