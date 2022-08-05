US 60 will be closed in Tempe area for weekend construction

TEMPE, AZ — East Valley drivers, be prepared for a closure on the US 60 (Superstition Freeway) this weekend.
On their website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:
- Westbound US 60 closed between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and McClintock Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 8) for freeway maintenance. The north- and southbound Loop 101 ramps to westbound US 60 will be closed. Westbound US 60 on-ramp at Dobson Road and off-ramp at McClintock Drive closed.
- Detour: Westbound US 60 traffic can detour on northbound Loop 101 and use westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to approach Sky Harbor Airport or reach I-10 in the downtown Phoenix area.
Eastbound I-10 (toward Tucson) narrowed to two lanes between 48th Street and Broadway Road from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 8) for bridge work as part of I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
- Detour: Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when traveling through all work zones.
Broadway Road closed in both directions between 48th and 55th streets from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 8) for construction as part of I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. All I-10 on- and off-ramps at Broadway Road closed. I-10 “connector ramp” between 48th Street and Broadway Road closed. No Broadway Road access available via 52nd Street.
- Detour: Be prepared to use alternate routes, including Baseline Road, Priest Drive, University Drive and State Route 143/48th Street while Broadway Road is closed near I-10. Note: Westbound I-10 off-ramp at 32nd Street closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 6) for barrier repairs. Consider exiting at 24th Street.
Northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) right two lanes closed between Warner and Baseline roads from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 6) for pavement maintenance. Northbound Loop 101 on- and off-ramps between Warner and Baseline roads closed.
- Detour: Please use caution in all work zones and consider entering or exiting northbound Loop 101 at Ray Road or using other alternate routes including northbound Price frontage road.