MESA, AZ — The eastbound lanes of US 60 are closed after a deadly crash near Country Club Drive in Mesa.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

One person died in the crash, according to DPS.

That person has not yet been identified.

It's not yet clear if anyone else was hurt in the crash.

DPS is investigating what led up to the crash.

When the eastbound lanes of the freeway will reopen is not yet known.