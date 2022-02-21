Two-year-old in stroller struck by hit-and-run driver near 19th and Glendale avenues

PHOENIX — The search is on for a hit-and-run driver who left a two-year-old boy hospitalized.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Phoenix police were called to the scene of a crash near 19th and Glendale avenues.

When officers arrived they learned that a two-year-old boy was being pushed in a stroller by a family member in a crosswalk, when a vehicle ran a red light and struck the child.

Police say the vehicle did not stop and drove away from the scene.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to the scene and took the boy to a hospital in stable condition.

The vehicle involved is described as a possible 2004-2010 Nissan Altima or Maxima and charcoal gray in color.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS/480-TESTIGO (Spanish) if you wish to remain anonymous.