Two Wickenburg PD patrol vehicles involved in wrong-way crash on US 60 near Morristown

No officers were injured, wrong-way driver taken into custody
Two Wickenburg police patrol vehicles were involved in a wrong-way crash on US 60 in the West Valley.

Department of Public Safety officials say they had started to receive reports of a wrong-way driver on US 60 east of Morristown just before 9 p.m.

Wickenburg police officers assisted in locating the vehicle and the driver collided head-on with two patrol vehicles west of Morristown. No officers were injured in the crash.

The alleged wrong-way driver was taken into custody without incident and was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say impairment has not been ruled out.

The eastbound lanes of US 60 are blocked for the investigation with no estimated time when they will be reopened.

This is the first wrong-way incident in the Valley in 2025. ABC15 reported 20 wrong-way incidents in 2024.

