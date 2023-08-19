Two seriously hurt in crash near Loop 303 and Bethany Home Road

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — Two people are seriously hurt after a crash Saturday morning in the West Valley.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the area near the Loop 303 and Bethany Home Road around 6:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found three vehicles involved in the crash. All three vehicles only had one person inside.

Two of the drivers were extricated from their vehicles and taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered "life-threatening."

The third driver was reportedly not hurt.

The offramp and onramp from the Loop 303 northbound at Bethany Home Road is closed until further notice.

It's not clear if speed or impairment played a role in causing the crash.

MCSO is investigating what led up to the crash.