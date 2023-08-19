Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Two seriously hurt in crash near Loop 303 and Bethany Home Road

The Loop 303 northbound offramp and onramp is closed while MCSO investigates
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
police
Posted at 8:26 AM, Aug 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-19 11:55:51-04

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — Two people are seriously hurt after a crash Saturday morning in the West Valley.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the area near the Loop 303 and Bethany Home Road around 6:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found three vehicles involved in the crash. All three vehicles only had one person inside.

Two of the drivers were extricated from their vehicles and taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered "life-threatening."

The third driver was reportedly not hurt.

The offramp and onramp from the Loop 303 northbound at Bethany Home Road is closed until further notice.

It's not clear if speed or impairment played a role in causing the crash.

MCSO is investigating what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!