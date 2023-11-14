Watch Now
Two people taken to a hospital after multi-vehicle crash on I-10 near 16th Street

All eastbound lanes of I-10 near 16th Street are closed, traffic must exit at 7th Street.
Posted at 8:57 PM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 22:57:33-05

PHOENIX — Phoenix fire officials say two people were taken to a hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near 16th Street Monday.

Officials say a 60-year-old woman is in critical condition and a man is in stable condition.

According to fire officials one person was extricated from one of the vehicles involved.

All eastbound lanes of I-10 near 16th Street are closed, traffic must exit at 7th Street.

Drivers are advised to expect delays.

It is unknown what led to the crash.

