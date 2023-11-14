Two people taken to a hospital after multi-vehicle crash on I-10 near 16th Street

PHOENIX — Phoenix fire officials say two people were taken to a hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near 16th Street Monday.

Officials say a 60-year-old woman is in critical condition and a man is in stable condition.

According to fire officials one person was extricated from one of the vehicles involved.

UPDATE: There is a growing delay in the area. pic.twitter.com/4wpYad0CXm — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 14, 2023

All eastbound lanes of I-10 near 16th Street are closed, traffic must exit at 7th Street.

Drivers are advised to expect delays.

It is unknown what led to the crash.