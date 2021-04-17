Two people killed in crash involving tow truck near 83rd Ave and McDowell

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department says two people were killed in a crash involving a tow truck Friday night.

Firefighters say they responded to reports of a vehicle that crashed into a tow truck near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road just after 6 p.m.

When firefighters got on scene, the passenger vehicle was engulfed in flames and two people were trapped inside.

The fire was extinguished but the two people inside the vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Firefighters say the Phoenix Police Department will handle the investigation into how the crash occurred.

The names of the two people killed have not been released.