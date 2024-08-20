Two killed in crash on Loop 202 Red Mountain near Scottsdale Road

TEMPE, AZ — Two people were killed in a crash on Loop 202 Red Mountain in Tempe Monday night.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say three vehicles were involved in the crash in the eastbound lanes of traffic near Scottsdale Road around 8 p.m.

ADOT

DPS says a red passenger car rear-ended an SUV. A pickup truck then rear-ended the SUV, pushing it into the median barrier wall.

Tempe fire officials pronounced two people in the red passenger car dead at the scene, and the driver of the pickup truck was taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

It was not immediately clear what events led to the crash.

DPS says no criminal charges are pending.

The freeway was shut down for several hours overnight and into early Tuesday morning, but it has since reopened.