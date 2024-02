PHOENIX — Two people are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say six vehicles were involved in the crash near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road just before 8:30 a.m.

Phoenix fire officials say two people were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Police say one of the two people hurt has injuries that are considered life-threatening.

The intersection will be closed as officers investigate the crash scene. Drivers are recommended to find alternate routes.