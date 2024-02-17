Watch Now
Child, man hospitalized in critical condition after a crash near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road

It is currently unknown what led to the crash
Posted at 2:42 PM, Feb 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-17 16:45:00-05

PHOENIX — A child and a man have been taken to a hospital in critical condition after a crash Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials say a two-car crash happened just after 2 p.m. near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Officials say that one person had to be extricated from one of the vehicles.

A man was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition and a girl, whose age is currently unknown, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

It is currently unknown what led to the crash.

This incident is currently under investigation.

