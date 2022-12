PHOENIX — Two people were hospitalized after a crash in a residential area near I-10 and 35th Avenue Thursday night.

Fire officials say one man had to be extricated from a vehicle.

Police say two people were transported with at least one with serious injuries, while fire officials say both people were transported in critical condition.

One man is believed to have run away from the scene before officers arrived.

