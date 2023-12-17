Three dead, three others hurt in crash on I-10 west of Tonopah

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — Three people are dead and two others are hurt after a crash this morning on Interstate 10 eastbound west of Tonopah.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say it happened just after 4:30 a.m. on I-10 near MM 76, about 6 miles east of the Maricopa / La Paz county line.

DPS says three people have been pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others are being airlifted to the hospital for their injuries.

DPS officials believe an SUV was speeding on I-10 when it struck a disabled pickup truck and two people standing outside the truck.

The driver and a passenger in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers in the SUV were airlifted to the hospital for their injuries.

A passenger in the truck was also killed at the scene, and the driver of the truck was flown to the hospital for their injuries.

None of the victims have been identified.

DPS says there will be a lengthy closure of I-10 eastbound as troopers continue investigating the crash.

Traffic is being diverted off the freeway at Exit 69 in La Paz County.