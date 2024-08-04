Watch Now
Two dead, four others hurt in crash near Dysart and Thomas roads in Avondale

Police believe a car running a red light caused the crash
Two people are dead and two others are hurt after a crash near Dysart and Thomas roads in Avondale.
Dysart & Watson Crash 8-4-24
AVONDALE, AZ — Two people are dead and four others are hurt after a crash early Sunday morning in Avondale.

Avondale police say they were called to the area near Dysart and Thomas roads just after 12:30 a.m. for a reported crash.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles involved in the crash.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five others were taken to the hospital for their injuries. One of the three was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other four people reportedly have minor injuries.

The victims have not yet been identified.

Police believe a vehicle traveling northbound on Dysart ran a red light and struck a southbound vehicle making a left turn.

Impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Avondale police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

